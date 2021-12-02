Omicron cases confirmed in 3 U.S. states

The third confirmed U.S. case of the newly-discovered Omicron variant was detected in a Colorado resident, state health officials said Thursday.

The latest: In addition to Colorado, the variant has been confirmed in California, and Minnesota.

What we know: The Colorado case was found in Arapahoe County woman who traveled throughout southern Africa and returned late last week, per Axios' John Frank.

The woman was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. She also wore a mask in her travels, officials said. She is experiencing mild systems and is quarantining.

She developed symptoms after returning home and no cases of community transmission are anticipated.

What they're saying: "This was expected news," Gov. Jared Polis said in a briefing Thursday.