Omicron cases confirmed in 3 U.S. states

A healthcare worker inserts a Covid-19 rapid test into a machine in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The third confirmed U.S. case of the newly-discovered Omicron variant was detected in a Colorado resident, state health officials said Thursday.

The latest: In addition to Colorado, the variant has been confirmed in California, and Minnesota.

What we know: The Colorado case was found in Arapahoe County woman who traveled throughout southern Africa and returned late last week, per Axios' John Frank.

  • The woman was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. She also wore a mask in her travels, officials said. She is experiencing mild systems and is quarantining.
  • She developed symptoms after returning home and no cases of community transmission are anticipated.

What they're saying: "This was expected news," Gov. Jared Polis said in a briefing Thursday.

  • "Any variant that is so prevalent in the world as the omicron variant is, we knew it wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when it was identified in Colorado."

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Updated 28 mins ago - Axios Twin Cities

Omicron variant detected in Minnesota

Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The new Omicron variant has been detected in a vaccinated Minnesota resident with recent travel history to New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement Thursday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case involved a patient who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and got a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24, per MDH. He is no longer experiencing symptoms.

Caitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The race to figure out just how dangerous the Omicron variant is will likely be a global effort, but some experts are skeptical that the U.S. will play a dominant role.

Why it matters: The CDC has repeatedly come under fire for inadequate data collection throughout the pandemic — and figuring out how to respond to Omicron requires a lot of data that doesn't currently exist.

Nicole Cobler
10 hours ago - Axios Austin

What the Omicron variant means for Austin

Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Travis County, but laboratories across the U.S. are on the lookout as the CDC confirmed the country's first-known case in California on Wednesday.

What they're saying: Local health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, if eligible.

  • It's too soon to tell what impact the variant will have on the Austin-Travis County area, health officials say, but the Delta variant currently accounts for more than 99% of reported cases.
