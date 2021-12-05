Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said that she is confident that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take "decisive action" this week against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her incendiary comments.

Why it matters: House Democrats have increasingly taken it upon themselves to dole out discipline to Republican members for inflammatory and offensive rhetoric this year, per Axios' Andrew Solender.

A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments emerged late last month, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist. Omar told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" those comments, and other anti-Muslim remarks from Republicans, will "incite violence."

The Minnesota Democrat condemned Republican leadership for their inability to condemn the "bigoted Islamaphobia," adding that "this is who they are."

She said Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was a "liar and a coward" for not forcefully condemning or punishing Boebert.

Democrats have previously stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments and censured Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).

Catch up quick: A video of Boebert suggesting Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol sparked widespread condemnation among Democrats but only a few Republican members.

Boebert later apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended."

Omar and Boebert had a phone call last week that devolved into until Omar eventually hung up, according to accounts from both lawmakers. Boebert then released a video saying she would "continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists."

What they're saying: "I've had a conversation with the speaker," Omar told host Jake Tapper. "I'm very confident that she will take decisive action next week."