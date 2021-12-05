Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union."
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said that she is confident that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take "decisive action" this week against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her incendiary comments.
Why it matters: House Democrats have increasingly taken it upon themselves to dole out discipline to Republican members for inflammatory and offensive rhetoric this year, per Axios' Andrew Solender.
- A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments emerged late last month, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist. Omar told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" those comments, and other anti-Muslim remarks from Republicans, will "incite violence."
- The Minnesota Democrat condemned Republican leadership for their inability to condemn the "bigoted Islamaphobia," adding that "this is who they are."
- She said Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was a "liar and a coward" for not forcefully condemning or punishing Boebert.
- Democrats have previously stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments and censured Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).
Catch up quick: A video of Boebert suggesting Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol sparked widespread condemnation among Democrats but only a few Republican members.
- Boebert later apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended."
- Omar and Boebert had a phone call last week that devolved into until Omar eventually hung up, according to accounts from both lawmakers. Boebert then released a video saying she would "continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists."
What they're saying: "I've had a conversation with the speaker," Omar told host Jake Tapper. "I'm very confident that she will take decisive action next week."
- "As many people have reached out to me about my safety, I remind them that this isn't about me," Omar added. "This is about all of the young girls across this country who wear the hijab ... who are afraid for their lives."
- "Words matter. Words can cause violence. She knows that the language that she's using, the audience that she's using it for, is going to incite violence against myself and my community."