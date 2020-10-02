Obama wishes Trump a "speedy recovery" after COVID-19 diagnosis

Former President Obama on Friday wished President Trump and Melania Trump a "speedy recovery," per pool reports, after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

What he's saying: "Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes" to the Trumps, Obama said.

"Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID 19 are the country are getting the care they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery.

"It’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at state, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy. Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time."

Worth noting: Obama's statement echoed similar comments from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who tweeted: "This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation."

The Biden campaign is pulling all negative political ads, per CNN.

