Obama wishes Trump a "speedy recovery" after COVID-19 diagnosis

A file photo shows former President Barack Obama congratualing President Donald Trump after he took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Obama on Friday wished President Trump and Melania Trump a "speedy recovery," per pool reports, after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

What he's saying: "Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes" to the Trumps, Obama said.

  • "Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID 19 are the country are getting the care they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery.
  • "It’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at state, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy. Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time."

Worth noting: Obama's statement echoed similar comments from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who tweeted: "This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation."

  • The Biden campaign is pulling all negative political ads, per CNN.

World leaders react to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at the 2019 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

World leaders were sending well wishes on Friday to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying: The Kremlin press office said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram wishing the Trumps well, saying: " I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus," per Interfax.

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday — less than 24 hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

The state of play: Trump and other positive staff will be in isolation while recovering from the virus. It is unclear when or where they contracted it, including whether Trump had the virus while debating former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Top White House staff is tested for COVID-19 daily.

