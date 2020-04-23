Former President Obama tweeted Wednesday the U.S. is still waiting for a "coherent national plan" to manage the novel coronavirus, as he praised Massachusetts for its response to the pandemic.

Why it matters: Obama rarely comments on Trump administration policies, though he did call for Americans last month to stay home and maintain social distancing protocols. He also urged mayors at a town hall this month to "speak the truth" about the outbreak.

His comments come as President Trump and some governors look to reopen economies. Massachusetts has implemented strict measures to curb COVID-19's spread. The state has extended orders to close schools, along with businesses like bars and restaurants, until May.