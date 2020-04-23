28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: U.S. still waiting for a "coherent national plan" on coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Former President Obama at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former President Obama tweeted Wednesday the U.S. is still waiting for a "coherent national plan" to manage the novel coronavirus, as he praised Massachusetts for its response to the pandemic.

Why it matters: Obama rarely comments on Trump administration policies, though he did call for Americans last month to stay home and maintain social distancing protocols. He also urged mayors at a town hall this month to "speak the truth" about the outbreak.

His comments come as President Trump and some governors look to reopen economies. Massachusetts has implemented strict measures to curb COVID-19's spread. The state has extended orders to close schools, along with businesses like bars and restaurants, until May.

  • Its contact-tracing program was the first statewide effort in the U.S., and it's "still rapidly bringing on staff," the Boston Globe notes.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump said at a press conference Wednesday that he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plans to reopen some non-essential businesses, like gyms and barber shops, as soon as this week.

Why it matters: It's a rare rebuke of a Republican governor and Trump ally that comes as the president has sought to reopen parts of the country, even encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders across several states.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says Bloomberg volunteered to help develop "tracing army"

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to develop a contact tracing program to help the tri-state area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Cuomo has previously said contact tracing — tracking down people who have interacted with coronavirus patients — is a key component to the "phased reopening of the economy" when the outbreak is under control in New York.

9 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Trump says he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia governor reopening state

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy