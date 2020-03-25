12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Keep social distancing for the sake of "our medical heroes"

Orion Rummler

Obama at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday called for Americans to stay at home and maintain social distancing for the sake of doctors, nurses and medical staff treating coronavirus patients across the country.

Why it matters: President Trump said at a Fox News town hall Tuesday that he would "love" to have the country "opened up, and just raring to go" by Easter, or April 12, despite warnings from public health officials that easing social distancing restrictions too soon could cause the number of coronavirus cases to skyrocket.

  • Social distancing is intended to "flatten the curve," or reduce the rate of hospitalizations so that the health care system isn't overwhelmed.

What he's saying: "These are the burdens our medical heroes already face in NYC," Obama tweeted, linking to a New Yorker article about "the growing chaos" inside New York hospitals.

  • "It's only going to get harder across the country. Another reason to maintain social distancing policies at least until we have comprehensive testing in place. Not just for our sake—for theirs."

Go deeper: Doctors and nurses urge people to stay home

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Trump says he wants to "open" the country by Easter

President Trump said at a Fox News town hall Tuesday that he would "love" to have the country "opened up, and just raring to go" by Easter, or April 12, despite warnings from public health officials that easing social distancing restrictions too soon could cause the number of coronavirus cases to skyrocket.

Why it matters: Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with the state of the economy, and he's begun to discuss options for reopening parts of the country that have been on lockdown to help stop the spread of the virus.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Health officials warn against Trump easing coronavirus restrictions

White House coronavirus response coordinator Debbie Brix, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump during a task force meeting this month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Health officials and two state governors are pushing back after President Trump's suggested Monday that physical distancing restrictions introduced to clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus will be lifted "fairly soon."

The big picture: Trump told a briefing, "If it were up to the doctors, they may say let's keep it shut down — let's shut down the entire world." The president added that the U.S. "wasn't built to be shut down."

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

Coronavirus: $2 trillion relief deal stalls in Congress

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The $2 trillion coronavirus relief deal that congressional leaders struck with the White House hit a speed bump Wednesday after a group of Republican senators demanded an amendment related to unemployment insurance.

The big picture: This third stimulus package seeks to relieve Americans who may be experiencing financial stress due to COVID-19. America needs to build and assemble medical equipment in the next few weeks to ward off some of the worst-case scenarios.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 53 mins ago - Health