Doctors and nurses urge people to stay home

Bob Herman

A nurse working this week at a hospital in Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The trade groups representing hospitals, doctors and nurses called on the public today to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Why it matters: Several states have issued similar directions — shuttering businesses, encouraging telework, closing schools and urging residents to stay isolated as much as possible. Health care providers are advocating for these measures because they want to stunt the spread of this disease and avoid the medical calamities that have unfolded in places like Iran and Italy.

Four more states issue coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Virginia, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan issued on Monday statewide stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.

The big picture: They're the latest states to announce such a policy. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide were asked to stay home Monday.

Updated 23 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

There's not going to be a coronavirus shutdown — yet

A sign outside the Tokyo National Museum in Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

We still don't know a lot about the coronavirus, and those unknowns make even the best contingency planning a lot harder.

The big picture: We don't know how widely the virus is spreading undetected, which makes it more important for leaders to map out worst-case scenarios. But experts say we're also not at a place where closing schools, requiring telecommuting or canceling public events are imminent or practical.

Mar 1, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Retired doctors and nurses may be needed in a coronavirus surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hospitals are asking retired doctors and nurses to come back and help with operations as they prepare for a rush of severe coronavirus cases.

The bottom line: Retired clinicians likely won't be placed in intensive care units or coronavirus testing stations, because older adults are at higher risk of falling ill and dying from the virus. But they could help stabilize hospitals that will need as many hands on deck as possible over the coming months.

Mar 23, 2020 - Health