Doctors and nurses urge people to stay home

The trade groups representing hospitals, doctors and nurses called on the public today to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Why it matters: Several states have issued similar directions — shuttering businesses, encouraging telework, closing schools and urging residents to stay isolated as much as possible. Health care providers are advocating for these measures because they want to stunt the spread of this disease and avoid the medical calamities that have unfolded in places like Iran and Italy.