Obama praises sports stars who "take a stand" for racial justice

LeBron James and President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Obama praised NBA and WNBA teams and players Sunday for taking a stand "for racial justice and encourage civic participation" as he congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers and Seattle Storm on their championship wins.

The big picture: The Lakers won the NBA title Sunday and the Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces last Tuesday to win the WNBA Championships. Sports stars have used their platforms this season to protest social justice, civic engagement and voting rights. Obama praised Lakers star LeBron James earlier this month for his More Than a Vote drive to increase poll worker numbers in Black electoral districts.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases — Ex-FDA chief: Trump "definitely missed the window" to mass produce antibody drug.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  5. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team to a Game 6 106-93 triumph over the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Sunday night.

The big picture: James' fourth championship — and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award — caps off a highly unusual season that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The game was the 260th of James' playoff career. This season was notable for a sports walk-out begun by NBA players over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and James leading a campaign to vote.

Rebecca Falconer
In photos: Deadly storm Delta leaves thousands without power in Louisiana

People work to seal the openings of a damaged bar on Oct. 10, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. "Moderate to major river flooding will continue across the Calcasieu and Mermentau river basins in Louisiana through much of next week," the National Hurricane Center said. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Louisiana officials confirmed two deaths from the second hurricane to strike the Gulf Coast in two months, as over 250,000 customers remained without power in the state Sunday evening, per PowerOutage.us.

Details: A man, 86, died while refueling a generator in a shed that caught fire and a woman, 70, died in a fire "likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage" from Hurricane Delta, per the state health department.

