46 mins ago - Sports

NBA playoffs to resume after agreement on social justice initiatives

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The NBA and its players' union agreed on Friday to resume the league's playoffs on Saturday after players refused to take the floor for a number of games this week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: As part of the agreement, the league agreed to work with the players to work toward three initiatives focused around social justice, civic engagement and voting rights.

  1. The NBA and its players will "immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors" that will focus on "increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform."
  2. When teams own their own arenas, their leaders must "continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID."
  3. The league will coordinate with players and network partners to "create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity."

Ursula Perano
Aug 27, 2020 - Sports

Kushner: NBA players are "very fortunate" to be "able to take a night off from work"

Jared Kushner told CNBC on Thursday that NBA players are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences."

The backdrop: The league postponed its slate of playoff games after players refused to take the floor in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That incident has again sparked protests nationwide for racial justice.

Kendall Baker
Aug 27, 2020 - Sports

The day sports stopped

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The most historic day in sports activism history began in an empty gym.

What happened: The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Magic, which led to all three NBA games being postponed — and most of the sports world following suit.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated Aug 27, 2020 - Sports

NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA has also postponed three games.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

