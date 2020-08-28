NBA playoffs to resume after agreement on social justice initiatives

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
The NBA and its players' union agreed on Friday to resume the league's playoffs on Saturday after players refused to take the floor for a number of games this week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
Why it matters: As part of the agreement, the league agreed to work with the players to work toward three initiatives focused around social justice, civic engagement and voting rights.
- The NBA and its players will "immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors" that will focus on "increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform."
- When teams own their own arenas, their leaders must "continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID."
- The league will coordinate with players and network partners to "create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity."