Obama to hold first virtual fundraiser for Biden

Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago Oct. 29, 2019. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Barack Obama is making his fundraising debut for his former vice president with an online event next week, targeting tens of thousands of small-dollar donors, according to an invitation obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Obama's participation with Biden in the live, virtual event on June 23 marks the ramping up of the former president's engagement to try to defeat President Trump.

Details: In an invitation scheduled to go to supporters Monday evening, Obama is asking potential contributors to donate “any amount you can” for “the most important election of our lifetimes."

  • Rather than directly address the the protests against racial disparities in policing and the coronavirus, Obama asks for "Americans of all backgrounds and political stripes to join together."
  • He tells supporters that voting for Biden is a way to rebuild the economy, expand health insurance coverage and declare that "all of us are equal and each of us should have the chance to make of our lives what we will."
  • Obama endorsed his former vice president in April after Biden won the support of former rival Bernie Sanders. The campaign hasn't yet said how often Obama is expected to appear in person with Biden or on his behalf.
  • The campaign is looking to surpass a virtual event with former candidate Pete Buttigieg, which raised $1 million from approximately 36,000 donors.

Between the lines: The fundraiser is a warning shot for the Trump campaign and a preview of the one-two punch that Team Biden hopes to deliver leading up to the conventions and beyond.

  • But Obama's engagement also hints at a long, difficult campaign ahead. The Biden campaign knows that it will need the financial resources to compete with the Trump’s well-funded campaign — and the enthusiasm to get Democrats to the polls.
  • Biden and the Democratic Party announced an $81 million joint haul for May.

Biden campaign, DNC jointly raised $81 million in May

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidential campaign and two committees associated with the Democratic Party jointly raised nearly $81 million in May, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Biden deputy campaign manager Rufus Gifford points out that in addition to being the campaign's largest monthly haul of the 2020 cycle, it's also a larger total than the Obama campaign raised in May 2012 ($60 million) and the Clinton campaign raised in May 2016 ($38 million).

What the Trump campaign has planned for Biden this week

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Recent polls have been brutal for President Trump. He trails Joe Biden by almost 10 points nationally and is behind in nearly every battleground state. His support among independents has fallen amid his handling of the recent protests. And women currently favor Biden over Trump by a margin bigger than in any presidential contest in modern history.

Yes, but: It's only June, and Trump's advisers point to several reasons for hope. Voters still trust him more than Biden to handle the economy. Biden has weaker support than Hillary Clinton did among Hispanic voters. And, as CNN's Harry Enten writes, Trump's supporters "are much more enthusiastic about voting for their candidate than Biden's supporters are voting for theirs."

What the Biden campaign has planned for Trump this week

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign plans to hammer President Trump this week with targeted attacks in battleground states where COVID-19 infection rates are rising — including Florida and North Carolina.

The big picture: A campaign official said the attacks, delivered in press calls and high-level surrogate virtual events, will focus on his reopening of the economy.

