New York University announced on Tuesday that it will resume in-person classes this fall after finishing its spring semester remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, NYU Local reports, citing an email from the school's provost.

Why it matters: K-12 schools and colleges across the country are grappling with plans for their fall term. Some schools will continue classes online to promote social distancing, while others argue that another remote semester could financially debilitate institutions and decrease retention.

Major colleges including California State University and Harvard Medical School are opting for online schooling in the fall semester.

New York City, the heart of NYU's campus, remains an epicenter in America's coronavirus outbreak. The state of New York just began its phase one reopening on May 15.

Health officials are weary of a potential second wave of COVID-19 this fall and winter.

The state of play: The university says it will adapt its classroom models in response to the coronavirus.