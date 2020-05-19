37 mins ago - Health

NYU to resume in-person classes in fall amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: GHI/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Image

New York University announced on Tuesday that it will resume in-person classes this fall after finishing its spring semester remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, NYU Local reports, citing an email from the school's provost.

Why it matters: K-12 schools and colleges across the country are grappling with plans for their fall term. Some schools will continue classes online to promote social distancing, while others argue that another remote semester could financially debilitate institutions and decrease retention.

New York City, the heart of NYU's campus, remains an epicenter in America's coronavirus outbreak. The state of New York just began its phase one reopening on May 15.

  • Health officials are weary of a potential second wave of COVID-19 this fall and winter.

The state of play: The university says it will adapt its classroom models in response to the coronavirus.

  • "We’re planning to reconvene in person, with great care, in the fall (subject to government health directives), both in New York and at our Global sites," Provost Katherine Fleming's email read.
  • The school is also authorizing a "Go Local" program that will allow students to opt-in to classes that are nearest to their residences.

World coronavirus updates

Germany and France proposed Monday a €500 billion ($545 billion) recovery fund for European Union countries worst affected by the pandemic. The threat of an "economic calamity" and the novel coronavirus "further fracturing" the EU drove the decision, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.8 million people and killed more than 315,500 as of Tuesday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 11.8 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

The Treasury Department announced Monday it will deliver nearly 4 million remaining stimulus payments by prepaid debit card this week.

What they're saying: "Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. "Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely."

Summer camps stare down the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, many summer camps around the country are cancelling sessions — and the ones attempting to stay open are jumping through logistical hoops to do so.

Why it matters: Summer camps are a lifeline for parents trying to cope with the pandemic's exhausting double whammy of work and child care.

