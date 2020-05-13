50 mins ago - Health

Largest 4-year public university in U.S. pivots to online learning

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The largest four-year public university in the U.S. will primarily teach classes online this fall, California State University Chancellor Timothy White said Tuesday in a statement.

Why it matters: The decision, which affects almost half a million students, could precede a wider pivot to online learning as American universities figure out how to safely open for the new semester.

  • Cal State is the first major university to keep the majority of its students from returning to campus and in-person classes in the fall, the New York Times reports.
  • Some exceptions will be made for nursing students, art students or those who need to work in labs, White said Tuesday.

The big picture: Colleges around the U.S. are afraid they'll be headed for financial ruin if they remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Axios' Erica Pandey reported earlier this month.

What they're saying: "This planning approach is necessary because a course that might begin in a face-to-face modality would likely have to be switched to a virtual format during the term if a serious second wave of the pandemic occurs, as forecast," White said.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Kingdom is reporting over 32,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside of the U.S., per Johns Hopkins data. China's official reporting for the virus has been met with skepticism from the U.S. intelligence community and leaders around the world.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 290,000 worldwide as of Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

AFT releases capstone lessons to bridge gap for students learning from home

Photo: Erin Clark for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The American Federation of Teachers launched several capstone lesson plans Tuesday to help K-12 teachers measure student progress during school closures and overcome the challenges of a remote learning setting.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the inequalities students face when forced to learn from home, and how teachers must adapt to individual needs like limited broadband or mobile-only devices.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The U.S. will "without a doubt" have more coronavirus infections and deaths in the fall and winter if effective testing, contact tracing and social distancing measures are not scaled up to adequate levels, NIAID director Anthony Fauci testified on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 81,000 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 232,700 have recovered and more than 9.3 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday.

