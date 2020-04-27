1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Brown University president argues that colleges must reopen this fall

Jacob Knutson

Students lounge in the sun at Brown in 2019. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University, argues in a New York Times op-ed that reopening college campuses this fall "should be a national priority."

Why it matters: Paxson says university administrators around the country have found that the financial impact of the pandemic has already exceeded the $14 billion set aside for colleges and universities in the coronavirus stimulus package.

What she's saying: "The basic business model for most colleges and universities is simple — tuition comes due twice a year at the beginning of each semester," Paxson writes.

  • "Most colleges and universities are tuition dependent. Remaining closed in the fall means losing as much as half of our revenue."
  • "Institutions should develop public health plans now that build on three basic elements of controlling the spread of infection: test, trace and separate."

Paxson warns that students, especially those from low-income households, face financial psychological barriers when they try to learn remotely.

  • They might not have reliable internet access or private study spaces.
  • "If they can’t come back to campus, some students may choose — or be forced by circumstances — to forgo starting college or delay completing their degrees," she writes.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Scammers cash in on coronavirus panic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Scammers are seizing on the fear and chaos swirling around the coronavirus pandemic to swindle people out of their money and identities.

Why it matters: Americans have reported almost $18 million in fraud losses due to such scams. The Federal Trade Commission received more than 23,000 coronavirus-related fraud or identity theft complaints since the start of the year, as of April 21.

Dion Rabouin

There's no end in sight to coronavirus stimulus spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Friday that the U.S. budget deficit will be roughly $3.7 trillion for fiscal year 2020, with public debt projected at 101% of GDP — and that was before the "phase four" $484 billion relief package passed by Congress late last week.

Why it matters: In a world of historically high income inequality and historically low productivity and growth, in which debt levels were already historically high, the U.S. and the world at large are in wholly unprecedented territory.

