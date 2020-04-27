Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University, argues in a New York Times op-ed that reopening college campuses this fall "should be a national priority."

Why it matters: Paxson says university administrators around the country have found that the financial impact of the pandemic has already exceeded the $14 billion set aside for colleges and universities in the coronavirus stimulus package.

What she's saying: "The basic business model for most colleges and universities is simple — tuition comes due twice a year at the beginning of each semester," Paxson writes.

"Most colleges and universities are tuition dependent. Remaining closed in the fall means losing as much as half of our revenue."

"Institutions should develop public health plans now that build on three basic elements of controlling the spread of infection: test, trace and separate."

Paxson warns that students, especially those from low-income households, face financial psychological barriers when they try to learn remotely.

They might not have reliable internet access or private study spaces.

"If they can’t come back to campus, some students may choose — or be forced by circumstances — to forgo starting college or delay completing their degrees," she writes.

