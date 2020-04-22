1 hour ago - Health

Nurses stage PPE protest outside White House

Rebecca Falconer

Registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United, protest in front of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A group of registered nurses rallied outside the White House Tuesday to read out the names of colleagues killed by the novel coronavirus and demand that the mass production of personal protective equipment.

Why it matters: Medical institutions and governments are scrambling to stretch limited inventories amid a PPE shortage. The National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the U.S., of which the protesting nurses are members, said in a statement "tens of thousands of health care workers nationwide" were infected with COVID-19 because of a lack of PPE.

What they're saying: The nurses want President Trump to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order the mass production of PPE, including N95 respirators, face shields, gowns, gloves and shoe coverings, along with ventilators and COVID-19 testing kits.

  • The NNU is calling on Congress to mandate the DPA's use to "produce the equipment and supplies health care workers need to care for COVID-19 patients as well as to conduct mass testing that is required to control the spread of the virus," the union's statement said.

The big picture: Essential personnel need an estimated 3.5 billion N95 masks. Companies from fashion and tech industries have stepped up to manufacture masks.

  • Trump appointed White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to enforce the DPA after the president authorized the use of the act to direct General Motors to build ventilators for coronavirus patients.
  • The White House has used the DPA to order Minnesota mask manufacturer 3M to prioritize U.S. orders over those from Canada and Latin America.
  • Trump has used the DPA for FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to prevent what he calls "wartime profiteers" from buying, hoarding and exporting medical equipment and protective gear.

Go deeper: The desperate hunt for coronavirus personal protective equipment

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Rebecca Falconer

Trump says he'll suspend immigration to U.S.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted. The White House did not immediately share any detail about what such an order would state.

Ursula Perano

CDC director warns winter wave of coronavirus could be more deadly

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday that the second wave of the coronavirus this winter could be even more deadly due to its alignment with the start of flu season.

Why it matters: Redfield urged state and federal officials to use this time to prepare by ramping up testing capacity and contact tracing. He also stressed the need for Americans to understand the importance of social distancing as states lift stay-at-home orders, calling protests against the restrictions "not helpful."

