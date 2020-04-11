1 hour ago - Health

New coronavirus surge: Disinfecting health care worker face masks

Rashaan Ayesh

Technicians in protective clothing do a dry run at Battelle's Critical Care Decontamination System in New York. Photo: John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Battelle, an Ohio nonprofit research and development firm, has employees working to disinfect thousands of face masks used by health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: There is a shortage of personal protective equipment, even as companies from fashion and tech industries are stepping up to manufacture masks.

The state of play: Batelle typically works on a range of products such as robotics and oil drilling.

  • Batelle is training new employees so they can set up decontamination sites in Long Island, Seattle, Boston, Washington, D.C. and other cities.

How it works: Battelle receives N95 masks from more than 100 hospitals, clinics, fire departments and nursing homes that are treated with hydrogen peroxide vapor, per the Times.

  • Masks are inspected before they are processed. Roughly 90% can be disinfected.
  • 50,000 masks are taken into the decontamination chamber per cycle, and workers make sure the masks don't overlap.
  • Workers are sprayed with a 70% alcohol solution after they exit the chamber.
  • A hydrogen peroxide generator releases a vapor to neutralize the coronavirus and other contaminants.
  • The masks are inspected after four hours for harmful levels of residual hydrogen peroxide before they are packaged and sent back.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Global deaths surpass 100,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 102,000 people on Friday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases exceed 500,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Surgeon General Jerome Adams disagreed Friday that the federal government's 30-day campaign will provide enough time for all Americans to resume their work and lifestyles.

Where it stands: President Trump has been increasingly frustrated with the pandemic's impact on the economy and pushed for a May 1 reopening. Government projections show lifting social distancing restrictions after just 30 days will lead to a dramatic infection spike this summer and death tolls would rival doing nothing, the New York Times reports.

Ursula Perano

Federal judge blocks abortion ban Texas added to coronavirus rules

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

A federal judge Monday temporarily blocked a provision of Texas' coronavirus response that prohibited most abortions, the Statesman reports.

The big picture: Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order on March 22 banning elective procedures in the state as a means to save medical supplies like masks and gowns for coronavirus cases. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said one day later that the order applied to abortions unless the woman's life was at risk.

