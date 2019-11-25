Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, is willing to testify that aides to ranking Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) canceled a 2019 trip to Ukraine to avoid notifying its Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), CNBC reported Sunday.

Driving the news: Nunes has threatened to sue CNN and the Daily Beast for reporting allegations that he met with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to discuss investigating former Vice President Joe Biden. He called the reports "false" and suggested the outlets may have committed crimes in their reports of the claims by Joseph Bondy, the attorney of Parnas.