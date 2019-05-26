Why it matters: Bolton is the first senior administration official to confirm that North Korea launched the short-range ballistic missiles in contravention of UN resolutions. Trump's tweet appears to contradict Bolton's stance.

The tweet also puts Trump at odds with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — with whom he's meeting in Tokyo Sunday — who also said North Korea violated UN resolutions with the weapons tests this month.

The big picture: Trump's mention of North Korea's scathing online attack against former Vice President Joe Biden indicates he sees the Democratic presidential candidate as a potentially serious threat for 2020.