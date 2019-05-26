President Trump tweeted a different take Saturday on North Korea from National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said sanctions must remain against Pyongyang after its recent missile tests that violated UN Security Council resolutions.
"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?"