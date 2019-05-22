Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

North Korea calls Biden "fool of low IQ" for criticizing Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool/Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was called a "snob bereft of elementary quality as a human being" by North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency Tuesday night, after he criticized leader Kim Jong Un.

The big picture: KCNA's attack on the former vice president appears to be a retaliatory attack. Biden said at a campaign launch in Philadelphia Saturday, "Are we a nation that embraces dictators and tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Kim Jong Un?" In a nod to President Trump's labeling Biden a "low-IQ individual" KCNA called him "a fool of low IQ."

Joe Biden