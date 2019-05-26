Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

U.S.-Japan trade talks: Trump signals deal after Japanese elections

President Donald Trump (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talk on the way to play golf at Mobara Country Club on May 26, 2019 in Chiba, Japan.
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kimimasa Mayama - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump said after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo Sunday the U.S. and Japan are making "great progress" in trade negotiations. But he played down expectations of striking a deal during his 4-day visit to the Asian country.

"Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!"
— President Trump's tweet

