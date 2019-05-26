President Trump said after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo Sunday the U.S. and Japan are making "great progress" in trade negotiations. But he played down expectations of striking a deal during his 4-day visit to the Asian country.
"Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!"— President Trump's tweet
