North Korea: No talks unless U.S. military exercises with Seoul end

There will not be inter-Korean talks unless the U.S. and South Korea end joint military exercises that put North Korea as "an enemy," a Pyongyang official said Saturday, according to state media.

Why it matters: The announcement came hours after North Korea launched projectiles from its eastern coast — the latest only in a series of weapons tests since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump agreed to resume denuclearization talks at a June 30 meeting.

What they're saying: The state-run KCNA reports that Kim had "guided the test-fire of a new weapon," without specifying the type of system. Trump said in tweeted earlier that Kim has expressed a desire to restart negotiations.

