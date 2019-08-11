Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets



North Korea: No talks unless U.S. military exercises with Seoul end

Kim Jong Un with US President Donald Trump on the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30
Kim Jong-un before a meeting with President Trump at the DMZ on June 30. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

There will not be inter-Korean talks unless the U.S. and South Korea end joint military exercises that put North Korea as "an enemy," a Pyongyang official said Saturday, according to state media.

Why it matters: The announcement came hours after North Korea launched projectiles from its eastern coast — the latest only in a series of weapons tests since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump agreed to resume denuclearization talks at a June 30 meeting.

What they're saying: The state-run KCNA reports that Kim had "guided the test-fire of a new weapon," without specifying the type of system. Trump said in tweeted earlier that Kim has expressed a desire to restart negotiations.

North Korea missile program