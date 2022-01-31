Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

North Korea's military launches longest-range missile since 2017

Rebecca Falconer

People watch a broadcast on Sunday of a North Korean missile launch at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP

North Korean state media announced its military launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile into the sea Sunday — which the Japanese and South Korean militaries estimated reached a maximum altitude of roughly 1,200 miles and traveled nearly 500 miles.

Why it matters: The seventh missile test that North Korea's military has conducted this month marks the first time a "nuclear-capable missile" that size with such a large range has launched since 2017, per Reuters.

Go deeper: U.S. presses UN to hit North Korea with more sanctions over missile tests

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording its sixth-largest snowstorm of all time.

The latest: Authorities in New York's Long Island have confirmed four storm-related deaths over the weekend, including two men who died shoveling snow in separate incidents in the town of Syosset.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
52 mins ago - Technology

Spotify CEO responds to critics following Joe Rogan boycotts

Photo of Joe Rogan, Photo by: Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Sunday finally responded to a growing chorus of critics panning the streamer for not doing enough to address COVID-19 misinformation.

Why it matters: While health experts have been sounding the alarm about the issue for weeks, it took the threat of high-profile talent boycotts for Spotify to finally admit that it hadn't been transparent around its content policies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Alayna Treene, Russell Contreras
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Native Americans feel overlooked in voting rights push

Elsie Werito, 84, a member of the To'hajiilee Chapter of the Navajo Nation, waits to cast her ballot in To'hajiilee, New Mexico. Photo: Rick Scibelli/Getty Images

Native American voters face heightened discrimination at the ballot box like Black Americans and Latino voters, but they're often left out of the conversation about election reform despite their ability to swing crucial races.

Why it matters: Voting rights is quickly becoming a litmus test for Democratic candidates to succeed nationwide, and a top priority for the Biden administration. Some Democrats are looking to carve out specific legislation helping to preserve Indigenous voters' access.

Go deeper (2 min. read)