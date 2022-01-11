North Korea fires second suspected missile in a week

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said.

Why it matters: The detection comes less than a week after Pyongyang's launch of what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile — and South Korea's military said the latest one was assessed to be "more advanced" than the Jan. 5 one, per Reuters.

It's another indication North Korea does not intend to rejoin stalled denuclearization talks.

