Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

North Korea fires second suspected missile in a week

Rebecca Falconer

A broadcast at a railway station in Seoul of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a meeting in Pyongyang earlier this month. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said.

Why it matters: The detection comes less than a week after Pyongyang's launch of what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile — and South Korea's military said the latest one was assessed to be "more advanced" than the Jan. 5 one, per Reuters.

Go deeper: President Moon Jae-in: End to Korean War agreed to "in principle"

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Georgia beats Alabama to win first national title in 41 years

Kelee Ringo #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after getting an interception and scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium oin Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia defeated rival Alabama 33-18 win the College Football Playoff title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night.

Why it matters: The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 after Stetson Bennett completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell that gave them a 19-18 lead other the Crimson Tide with 8:09 remaining. Georgia's Kelee Ringo sealed the win by intercepting Bryce Young and returning it for a touchdown.

Go deeper: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Bennett and Ringo's role in the win.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge questions Trump immunity claims in Capitol riot lawsuits

Former President Trump speaks during an October rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coons, Warnock discuss urgent need for voting rights

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

On the somber sidelines of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's funeral in Georgia last week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) discussed a piece of urgent business: the importance of passing election reforms.

Why it matters: The exchange underscores the existential stakes not only the Democratic Party but some of its individual leaders attach to voting rights legislation. The setting was appropriate, given Georgia Republicans have enacted a series of changes that could impact the election efforts of Warnock and other key Democratic candidates.

