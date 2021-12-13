Sign up for our daily briefing

President Moon Jae-in: End to Korean War agreed to "in principle"

South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a ceremony in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Photo: Lukas Coch - Pool/Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday his country, North Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to declare a formal end to the Korean War. But they've yet to meet on the matter due to Pyongyang's demands.

Why it matters: Moon believes such a declaration would help restart stalled negotiations between the countries on denuclearization. A State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement that U.S. officials were "prepared to meet without preconditions." 

  • "We hope [North Korea] will respond positively to our outreach," the spokesperson added.

Context: There's been no formal treaty ending the 1950-53 Korean War. So South and North Korea are still technically at war, backed by the U.S. and China, respectively.

Driving the news: Moon said during a news conference in Canberra, Australia, that North Korean officials were insistent that the U.S. lift what they describe as a "hostile policy" toward the the country — a reference to American action such as sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

  • "Because of that, we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" to officially end the war, Moon said.
  • "We hope that talks will be initiated," he added.

The bottom line: "The end-of-war declaration itself is not an ultimate goal," Moon said. But it would be an essential step in paving the way to restart negotiations on for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, he said.

Biden's Korean War diplomacy

Axios
Dec 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

U.S. sanctions people, entities linked to China, Myanmar and North Korea

President Biden delivers closing remarks during the virtual Summit for Democracy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 10. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday announced new sanctions on dozens of people and entities with ties to human rights abuses in China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and North Korea.

Why it matters: The move, timed with international Human Rights Day and the State Department's two-day Summit for Democracy, is a tool "to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," the department said.

Go deeper
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 13 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Deadly tornadoes devastate at least 6 states

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory, on Saturday, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

President Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky in response to the deadly tornadoes that struck there and in five other states over Friday night into Saturday.

Why it matters: Biden had issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance Saturday. But Gov. Andy Beshear (D) requested the disaster declaration as the storm's impact became more apparent. Beshear said rescuers were "still finding bodies" Sunday. "We've got cadaver dogs in towns they shouldn't have to be in," he said.

Go deeper
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel: Meadows said Guard would "protect pro Trump people"

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan 6. select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution Sunday outlining its recommendation to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: The report alleges that Meadows sent an email Jan. 5 "to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' and that many more would be available on standby.'"

Go deeper

