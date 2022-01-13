Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. sanctions North Koreans and Russians over missile tests

Rebecca Falconer

A broadcast reporting on North Korean Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this year. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.

Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program.

The big picture: Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five North Korean officials for obtaining good for weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile-related programs.

  • The State Department announced penalties against another North Korean person, a Russian man and a Russian company that it said had "engaged in activities or transactions" that helped contribute to the "proliferation of WMD or their means of delivery" by North Korea.
  • The sanctions freeze assets in U.S. jurisdictions of those sanctioned, prevent Americans from doing business with anyone affected by the action and subject foreign companies and individuals to possible penalties if there are transactions with them.

What to watch: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted on Wednesday night that the United States was proposing UN sanctions over North Korea's "six ballistic missile launches since September ... each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

Rebecca Falconer
North Korea claims second successful hypersonic missile test in a week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in a broadcast at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched the successful launch of the country's second hypersonic missile test in less than a week after, as he vowed to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program, state media reported.

Why it matters: South Korea's military, which detected the suspected ballistic missile into the eastern sea, said Tuesday's launch was assessed to be "more advanced" than the Jan. 5 one, per Reuters.

Rebecca Falconer
Report: Pegasus spyware used to target El Salvador journalists

An NSO group building in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Pegasus software accessed the phones of at least 35 journalists and other citizens in El Salvador in a hack attack on news outlet El Faro and other targets in the country, per a new report.

Why it matters: Wednesday's report by cybersecurity watchdogs Citizen Lab and Access Now comes some two months after the U.S. government added NSO Group, the Israeli firm that produces Pegasus, to its black list of companies engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

Andrew Solender
Kevin McCarthy declines interview with Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday he will not participate with the Jan. 6 select committee's request to interview him about his communications with former President Trump.

Driving the news: McCarthy, the highest-ranking elected official the panel has asked for information, said that he had nothing to add and criticized the panel's "abuse of power."

