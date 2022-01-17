North Korea launches 4th suspected missile test this month

North Korea's military fired "two suspected short-range ballistic missiles" eastward from Pyongyang on Monday morning local time, per South Korean and Japanese officials.

Why it matters: The fourth such launch since Jan. 5 comes days after North Korea's military warned of "stronger" action if the U.S. moved to have more sanctions imposed on the country.

Context: The Biden administration sanctioned North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program earlier this month.