North Korea fires projectile in 3rd launch this month, Seoul says

North Korea's military fired an "unidentified projectile" eastward on Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Yonhap news agency.

Why it matters: North Korea's third launch in just over a week came hours after state media warned that its military would take "stronger and certain reaction" if the U.S. moved to have more sanctions imposed on the country.

The big picture: The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed further sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program in response to this month's two earlier tests.

The U.S. is proposing the United Nations sanctions North Korea for launching six ballistic missiles since September in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on the denuclearization of North Korea have stalled since a second summit between then-President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without a deal in 2019.

