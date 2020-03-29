1 hour ago - World

North Korea launches more ballistic missiles into the sea

Rebecca Falconer

A woman in Seoul passes a televised broadcast image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on March 21. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea has fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast, officials in Japan and South Korea said Sunday morning local time.

The big picture: North Korea has launched a series of missiles since its first of the year on March 2. "In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19, this kind of military act by North Korea is very inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, per Yonhap news agency.

Rebecca Falconer

North Korea fires projectiles into sea, South Korean military says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with members of his military in North Korea in 2017. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea "fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea" near the city of Wonsan Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Yonhap News Agency.

Why it matters: It's the first such launch by North Korea this year and comes two months after White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios that President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

Rebecca Falconer

North Korea fires several projectiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting a farm with members of his military. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea "fired three short-range projectiles into the East Sea" from the country's South Hamgyong province on Monday morning, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Yonhap news agency.

Details: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said multiple projectiles were detected to have traveled up to 125 miles before hitting the stretch of water also known as the Sea of Japan and they were likely ballistic, AP reports.

Jacob Knutson

North Korea claims Trump sent letter to Kim Jong-un offering coronavirus help

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Jong-un's sister said Sunday that President Trump sent a personal letter to the North Korean leader offering cooperation to help the country combat the coronavirus outbreak, according to AP.

Why it matters: Though the North Korean government has yet to report a single case of the new virus within its borders, international experts doubt the claim and fear that an outbreak there would topple the country's poor medical infrastructure and become a humanitarian disaster.

