North Korea "fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea" near the city of Wonsan Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, per Yonhap news agency.

Why it matters: It's the first such launch by North Korea this year and comes two months after White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

