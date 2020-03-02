1 hour ago - World

North Korea fires projectiles into sea, South Korean military says

Rebecca Falconer

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with members of his military in North Korea in 2017. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea "fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea" near the city of Wonsan Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, per Yonhap news agency.

Why it matters: It's the first such launch by North Korea this year and comes two months after White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

Go deeper: Kim Jong-un announces end to moratorium on nuclear weapon tests

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

