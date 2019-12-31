Stories

Kim Jong-un announces end to moratorium on nuclear weapon tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un giving his New Year's speech on Dec. 30, 2019. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a New Year's speech that his country would abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, declaring that there will never be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula" until the U.S. drops its "hostile" policies, according to state media.

The big picture: In earlier comments at a four-day conference for his ruling party, Kim accused the Trump administration of failing to meet a year’s end deadline for concessions in nuclear talks and warned that North Korea will soon reveal a "new strategic weapon," according to AP.

  • Some experts say that North Korea is sensitive to U.S. elections and could avoid engaging in serious negotiations over the next year, especially with President Trump set to face an impeachment trial.

