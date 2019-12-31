Kim Jong-un announces end to moratorium on nuclear weapon tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a New Year's speech that his country would abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, declaring that there will never be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula" until the U.S. drops its "hostile" policies, according to state media.

The big picture: In earlier comments at a four-day conference for his ruling party, Kim accused the Trump administration of failing to meet a year’s end deadline for concessions in nuclear talks and warned that North Korea will soon reveal a "new strategic weapon," according to AP.