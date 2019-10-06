Stories

North Korea calls U.S. position in denuclearization talks "sickening"

U.S. and N.K. flags flying by one another.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

After denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States ended in Stockholm on Saturday, a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said negotiators have "no intention to hold such sickening negotiations as what happened this time."

The big picture: The two countries disagreed on how to characterize Saturday's talks, with U.S. officials claiming they planned to return to Stockholm in 2 weeks to continue what they deemed a productive conversation. North Korean officials claimed the talks "broke down."

What they're saying: The North Korean spokesperson claimed the U.S. had "not made any preparations" and is "misleading the public opinion."

  • "The recent negotiations have left us skeptical about the U.S. political will to improve the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]-U.S. relations and made us think if it isn't its real intention to abuse the bilateral relations for gratifying its party interests."
  • "As we have clearly identified the way for solving [the] problem, the fate of the future DPRK-U.S. dialogue depends on the U.S. attitude, and the end of this year is its deadline."

