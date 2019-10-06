North Korea calls U.S. position in denuclearization talks "sickening"

After denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States ended in Stockholm on Saturday, a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said negotiators have "no intention to hold such sickening negotiations as what happened this time."

The big picture: The two countries disagreed on how to characterize Saturday's talks, with U.S. officials claiming they planned to return to Stockholm in 2 weeks to continue what they deemed a productive conversation. North Korean officials claimed the talks "broke down."