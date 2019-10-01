The big picture: 1 missile traveled 280 miles and reached an altitude of some 565 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to Yonhap. A Japanese government spokesman told reporters 1 of the missiles "appears to have fallen into waters ... inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone," the Guardian reports.

What they're saying: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the reported launch was in contravention of UN resolutions banning North Korea from launching short-range ballistic missiles, per the BBC.

U.S. Forces Korea said in a statement to Yonhap, "We are aware of reports of a possible North Korean missile launch. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region."

