North Korea has fired at least 1 suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Why it matters: The detected launch from near the eastern of Wonsan at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday local time came a day after North Korea said Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to restart working-level nuclear talks this Saturday, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports the State Department confirmed the scheduled meetings.
The big picture: 1 missile traveled 280 miles and reached an altitude of some 565 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to Yonhap. A Japanese government spokesman told reporters 1 of the missiles "appears to have fallen into waters ... inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone," the Guardian reports.
What they're saying: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the reported launch was in contravention of UN resolutions banning North Korea from launching short-range ballistic missiles, per the BBC.
- U.S. Forces Korea said in a statement to Yonhap, "We are aware of reports of a possible North Korean missile launch. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region."
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.