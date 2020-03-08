44 mins ago - World

North Korea fires projectile, South Korean military says

Rebecca Falconer

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visiting a farm with members of his military. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea has just fired at least one unidentified projectile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, per Yonhap news agency. The military didn't immediately disclose any other details.

The big picture: The launch on Monday local time comes a week after North Korea fired two projectiles into the East Sea, later found to have come from a super-large multiple rocket launcher. Last week's launch was the first of the year. In January, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

Kim Jong-un announces end to moratorium on nuclear weapon tests

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer

North Korea fires projectiles into sea, South Korean military says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with members of his military in North Korea in 2017. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea "fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea" near the city of Wonsan Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Yonhap News Agency.

Why it matters: It's the first such launch by North Korea this year and comes two months after White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios that President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

Kim Jong-un announces end to moratorium on nuclear weapon tests

Dave Lawler

Robert O'Brien says decision to remove Vindman was his, not Trump's

National security adviser Robert O'Brien. Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

National security adviser Robert O'Brien said Tuesday that President Trump did not ask him to remove Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman nor his brother Yevgeny from the National Security Council, insisting the brothers were "absolutely not retaliated against."

Why it matters: Vindman was a key witness during House impeachment hearings, and Trump justified his ouster by calling him "insubordinate."

Miriam Kramer

A DARPA launch challenge takes flight

Photo: NASA

The last company vying for a $12 million DARPA prize for launching rockets two times from two locations with little notice could stage its first flight as early as this week.

The big picture: DARPA's launch challenge is designed to simulate a real-life scenario that the military may require of its launch providers in the future.

