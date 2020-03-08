North Korea fires projectile, South Korean military says

North Korea has just fired at least one unidentified projectile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, per Yonhap news agency. The military didn't immediately disclose any other details.

The big picture: The launch on Monday local time comes a week after North Korea fired two projectiles into the East Sea, later found to have come from a super-large multiple rocket launcher. Last week's launch was the first of the year. In January, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.