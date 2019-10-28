North Carolina judges rule gerrymandered election maps must be thrown out

A panel of judges ruled Monday that North Carolina's 2020 congressional elections must happen under new maps to correct partisan favor, the News & Observer reports.

Why it matters: The current Republican-drawn maps were ruled as unfair to voters and will head back to the state legislature for redistricting, likely with significant consequences for control of Congress in 2020. The ruling did not require for an outside expert to take over the districting process, and no strict deadline was set for the procedure.