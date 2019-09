North Carolina lawmakers have until Sept. 18 to redistrict the state, after 3 North Carolina judges decided on Tuesday that its districts — redrawn in 2017 — are gerrymandered to the point of being unconstitutional.

The big picture: While considering the cases of Maryland's and North Carolina's congressional maps in June, SCOTUS decided that cases about partisan gerrymandering are "beyond the reach of the federal courts." So it's up to states to regulate electoral redistricting.