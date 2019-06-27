Supreme Court says partisan gerrymandering "beyond the reach" of federal courts

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court said that cases about partisan gerrymandering are "beyond the reach of the federal courts" — a blow to voting-rights activists and Democrats.

Why it matters: Gerrymandering has gotten a lot more sophisticated and a lot more effective, keeping minority parties in the minority even when they win more votes. But Chief Justice John Roberts said that's a political issue — that it’s simply not the courts’ job to decide whether state legislatures have been too partisan in their redistricting.