Supreme Court says partisan gerrymandering "beyond the reach" of federal courts

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court said that cases about partisan gerrymandering are "beyond the reach of the federal courts" — a blow to voting-rights activists and Democrats.
Why it matters: Gerrymandering has gotten a lot more sophisticated and a lot more effective, keeping minority parties in the minority even when they win more votes. But Chief Justice John Roberts said that's a political issue — that it’s simply not the courts’ job to decide whether state legislatures have been too partisan in their redistricting.
Details ... The court was considering two specific instances of gerrymandering: A district in Maryland whose boundaries benefit Democrats, and North Carolina’s legislative map, which was designed explicitly to help Republicans retain power.
- "I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats. So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country," the architect of North Carolina’s 2016 redistricting process said at the time.
Context: Racial gerrymandering is already illegal, but the court had never said whether it’s possible for state legislatures to go too far in drawing legislative districts simply to preserve one party’s power, without racial discrimination.
Never miss a major politics story
Get breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox