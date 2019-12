A panel of judges ruled in favor of North Carolina Republicans' redrawn 2020 congressional map Monday, CBS News reports.

The big picture: In October, the judges directed North Carolina's GOP-held state legislature to redraw the map after it found "beyond a reasonable doubt that the 2016 congressional districts are extreme partisan gerrymanders." The new map favors Republicans for eight of the state's 13 congressional seats, whereas they'd previously held 10.

