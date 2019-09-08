The National Weather Service Employees Organization and the American Meteorological Society joined former top NOAA officials Saturday in critcizing the agency for defending President Trump's assertion that then-Hurricane Dorian may impact Alabama.
Why it matters: Per AP, the organizations and former NOAA officials, who served under Republican and Democratic presidents, are concerned the agency's statement rejection of the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service's statement that Alabama wouldn't be impacted by Dorian risks the credibility of the nation’s weather and science agency and may even risk lives.
The big picture: NOAA said in an unsigned statement Friday that Hurricane Dorian’s outer most winds had at most a 20% chance of reaching Alabama between Tuesday, August 27 and Monday, Sept. 2.
- The condemnation of the statement comes as the Washington Post reports that nearly a week before NOAA publicly backed Trump over its own scientists, a top official from the agency warned its staff against contradicting the president.
- An agency-wide directive sent after Trump made the Alabama claims on Sept. 1 to National Weather Service personnel advised staff to "only stick with official National Hurricane Center forecasts if questions arise from some national level social media posts which hit the news this afternoon" and not to "provide any opinion," according to WashPost, citing a copy of the email it had obtained.
What they're saying:
- The American Meteorological Society tweeted, "AMS believes the criticism of the Birmingham forecast office is unwarranted; rather they should have been commended for their quick action based on science in clearly communicating the lack of threat to the citizens of Alabama."
- Dan Sobien, president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization, called NOAA's action "utterly disgusting."
- Elbert "Joe" Friday, former Republican-appointed director of the National Weather Service, said on Facebook, "This rewriting history to satisfy an ego diminishes NOAA." He told AP, "We don’t want to get the point where science is determined by politics rather than science and facts. And I’m afraid this is an example where this is beginning to occur."
- W. Craig Fugate, who was Florida emergency management chief under Republican Gov. Jeb Bush and director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under Democratic President Obama, said the action "falls into such uncharted territory," per AP.
"You have science organizations putting out statements against their own offices. For the life of me I don’t think I would have ever faced this under President Obama or Governor Bush."
Jane Lubchenco, NOAA administrator during the Obama administration, tweeted, "Using woefully out of date information is truly irresponsible, especially for a rapidly evolving situation. But covering up that mistake, and blaming the blameless is appalling."
The other side: Trump tweeted that "the LameStream Media" wouldn't leave the story alone.
"I said, VERY EARLY ON, that it MAY EVEN hit Alabama. A BIG DIFFERENCE."— Trump tweet