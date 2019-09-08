The National Weather Service Employees Organization and the American Meteorological Society joined former top NOAA officials Saturday in critcizing the agency for defending President Trump's assertion that then-Hurricane Dorian may impact Alabama.

Why it matters: Per AP, the organizations and former NOAA officials, who served under Republican and Democratic presidents, are concerned the agency's statement rejection of the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service's statement that Alabama wouldn't be impacted by Dorian risks the credibility of the nation’s weather and science agency and may even risk lives.