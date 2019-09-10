In a letter released Tuesday, NOAA's acting chief scientist Craig McLean condemned an unsigned NOAA statement from last Friday that supported President Trump's incorrect claim that Hurricane Dorian would threaten Alabama.

The big picture: McLean said that NOAA's "intervention to contradict" the Birmingham office's assertion that Dorian would not impact Alabama "was not based on science" and was "simply put, political." On Monday, the New York Times reported that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire top NOAA officials for contradicting Trump. McLean plans to investigate if the agency's statement violated its policies and ethics.