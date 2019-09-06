NOAA released a statement on Friday that demonstrated a 5-10% probability that tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could have impacted southeastern Alabama.

Why it matters: NOAA's statement caps a week in which President Trump has repeatedly tried to prove he wasn't wrong when he said Alabama was in danger from the storm. NOAA's Friday statement asserted that the Birmingham National Weather Service's warning that "Alabama will not see any impacts from Dorian" was "inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time."