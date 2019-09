Context: An unsigned NOAA statement last Friday supported President Trump's incorrect claim that Dorian would threaten Alabama, after the National Weather Service's Birmingham office tweeted that it would not. NOAA's statement sparked outrage in the weather community.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had earlier threatened to fire top NOAA officials for contradicting Trump, the New York Times first reported.

What's new: Per AP and WashPost, Jacobs became emotional while telling a meteorology group that the purpose of the NOAA statement was to "clarify the technical aspects of the potential impacts of Dorian," noting that "at one point, Alabama was in the mix, as was the rest of the Southeast."

"What it did not say, however, is that we understand and fully support the good intent of the Birmingham weather office, which was to calm fears and support public safety."

Jacobs assured forecasters they had his full support and that no one's job was under threat. "There is no pressure to change the way you communicate forecast," he said.

Why it matters: Per AP, meteorologists have been concerned that NOAA's statement risked the credibility of the U.S. weather and science agency and may risk lives.

The big picture: NOAA's acting chief scientist Craig McLean became on Tuesday the latest member of the weather community to condemn the agency's statement.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Jacobs' comments.

