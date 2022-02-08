Sign up for our daily briefing

Nikki Haley: Pence "did what he thought was right" in certifying election

Axios

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, last November. Photor: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.

Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.

What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day," Haley told Fox News' Bret Baier.

  • "But I will always say, I just, I'm not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans," the former South Carolina governor added.
  • "The only ones that win when that happens are the Democrats and the media. And we have to keep our eyes on 2022, we've gotta get the majority back in the House, we’ve gotta get it in the Senate and we’ve got a lot of governors races to win."

Worth noting: Baier asked Haley during their interview whether she believed the 2020 election results were legitimate.

  • "Do I think Joe Biden is the legitimate president?" she said. "Yes. He’s a bad one at that."

Chris Christie: Trump incited Jan. 6 riot to "intimidate Mike Pence"

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after violating workplace policy

Eric Lander, who became President Biden's science adviser, speaks on Jan. 16, 2021 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigned from his position on Monday after an investigation found that he violated the White House's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: White House investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico show that Lander bullied his former general counsel. He later apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way."

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Blue states move to drop mask mandates — Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order — Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings.
  4. Business: COVID pushes teachers to pivot careers
  5. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper
Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 59 mins ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in Trenton today. Photo: Tanya Breen/The Record via USA Today Network

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The big picture: "We are not going to manage COVID to zero," tweeted Gov. Phil Murphy. The New Jersey Democrat announced today that his state is unwinding school mask mandates that have been in place for the entire pandemic.

Go deeper

