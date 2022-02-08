Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.

Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.

What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day," Haley told Fox News' Bret Baier.

"But I will always say, I just, I'm not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans," the former South Carolina governor added.

"The only ones that win when that happens are the Democrats and the media. And we have to keep our eyes on 2022, we've gotta get the majority back in the House, we’ve gotta get it in the Senate and we’ve got a lot of governors races to win."

Worth noting: Baier asked Haley during their interview whether she believed the 2020 election results were legitimate.

"Do I think Joe Biden is the legitimate president?" she said. "Yes. He’s a bad one at that."

