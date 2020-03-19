Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing's board in response to bailout request

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from Boeing's board of directors on Thursday in protest of the company asking for federal aid amid fears of mass revenue loss due to the novel coronavirus.

What's happening: Boeing asked for a $60 billion bailout from the federal government on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses. I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position. I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government," Haley said.

"We appreciate her service on the board and wish her well," Boeing responded in a statement on Thursday.

Flashback: Boeing's production shutdown in the aftermath of two fatal crashes caused the New York Fed to estimate that the flagship company would shave 20% off of 2020's GDP growth — before the COVID-19 outbreak, Axios' Dion Rabouin reported earlier this month.

