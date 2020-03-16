1 hour ago - Health

Trump vows to help airlines slammed by the coronavirus outbreak

Joann Muller

A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday vowed to "backstop" airlines that have been hurt by the rapid plunge in air travel bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "It's not their fault."

The big picture: U.S. airlines are in talks with the government on a variety of financial assistance measures, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on the discussions.

What's happening: U.S. passenger and cargo airlines are seeking at least $58 billion in government aid to survive the coronavirus shock that is quickly proving to be more damaging than the 9/11 attacks.

  • The aid being sought is more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Between the lines: Airlines for America, an industry trade group, on Monday released its proposal for a combination of government-backed loans, cash grants and tax relief.

  • Passenger airlines: $25 billion in immediate cash relief, plus $25 billion in government-backed loans.
  • Cargo airlines: $4 billion in cash grants, plus $4 billion in loans.
  • Tax relief: rebates on taxes for everything from airport usage to tickets, cargo and fuel.

The fallout so far: Airlines are slashing routes and laying off employees to cope with the decline.

  • United Airlines said it would cut its flight schedules in half in April and May and is in talks with its unions about steps that could include furloughs, pay cuts or other measures to reduce payroll expenses.
  • Delta and American Airlines also announced drastic cutbacks.
  • International carriers are really struggling.
    • Norwegian Air and Scandinavian airline SAS are among those halting most of their flights.

Flashback: After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, the government made $5 billion in direct payments and up to $10 billion in government loans to airlines.

The bottom line, says Trump: "We're going to back the airlines 100%."

Rebecca Falconer

United Airlines to cut capacity by 50% over the coronavirus

A United Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on March 6 in Burlingame, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines said in a statement Sunday it will cut capacity by about 50% for April and May from Monday, as the airline sees a drop in demand because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The announcement comes after Delta Airlines announced Friday it would reduce its flight capacity by 40% for the next four months over the outbreak. United said even with the cuts it announced, "we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20–30% range — and that's if things don't get worse."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from United and context.

Joann Muller

Coronavirus rattles travelers — and airlines

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Not since the aftermath of 9/11 has there been such a fear of flying.

Why it matters: The novel coronavirus has the airline industry bracing for the worst downturn since the Great Recession. Even though the government says it's safe to fly domestically, the drumbeat of news about COVID-19 has cautious employers stifling business travel and worried families rethinking their summer vacation plans.

Jacob Knutson

Air-travel industry group: Coronavirus could cost airlines $113B

Photo: Marina Lystseva\TASS via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak could cost airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue from declines in air travel in the spring and early summer, the International Air Transport Association said Thursday in a press release.

Why it matters: The IATA estimates that airlines could experience a 19% loss in passenger revenues if the virus extensively spreads in countries that now have 10 or more confirmed cases as of March 2.

