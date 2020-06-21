30 mins ago - World

Nigel Farage attends Trump rally after exemption from U.S. travel ban

A photo of Nigel Farage he posted to Twitter before President Trump's rally, captioned "In the USA, only twenty four hours from Tulsa." Photo: Nigel Farage/Twitter

Nigel Farage, the U.K. Brexit Party leader, was photographed attending President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday despite a ban on people from Britain entering the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told the Independent Farage was initially denied boarding his flight to the U.S., but his travel was permitted after a review because his visit was deemed to be "in the national interest" of the U.S. Trump and Farage are friends and the president said last year the Brexit Party leader should be negotiating with the European Union on the U.K. exit from Europe because he's "very smart." Farage did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: Trump makes big pro-Brexit intervention to Nigel Farage in U.K. election

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 8,793,171 — Total deaths: 464,467 — Total recoveries — 4,366,556Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 2,255,119 — Total deaths: 119,719 — Total recoveries: 617,460 — Total tested: 26,556,553Map.
  3. 2020: Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally.
  4. Education: The coronavirus summer will be especially hard for poor kidsSchools complicate reopening the economy — Coronavirus cramps the college experience.
  5. Public health: Vaccinations are plummetingPediatricians are waiting for the kids to come back.
  6. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  7. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  8. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's campaign raises more than Trump's for first time in 2020

Combination photos of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images and Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign out-raised that of President Trump's last month, newly released figures show.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden and the Democratic National Committee have raised more than Trump and the Republican National Committee, which reported raising $74 million in May.

Hans Nichols
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I’m average"

Trump on stage in Tulsa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ended his three-month hiatus from the campaign trail by plunging straight into the culture wars.

Why it matters: Trump is trying to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to demonstrators taking down statues across the country.

