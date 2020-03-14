2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence says European travel ban will extend to U.K. and Ireland

Orion Rummler

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press briefing about the Coronavirus. Photo: JIM WATSON/ Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that all travel to Ireland and the United Kingdom will be suspended, effective midnight EST on Monday. He said that Americans and legal residents abroad in those countries can return home.

Why it matters: The administration initially left the two off its restricted travel list, but that case has been weakened due to an uptick in cases in the UK.

Details: The travel restrictions do not apply to cargo or economic shipping, officials with the coronavirus task force said.

Flashback: President Trump announced earlier this week that European travel to the U.S. will be restricted for 30 days, with exemptions for Americans who undergo screening upon their return.

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson "ruled out aggressive measures like school closings to fight the coronavirus" earlier this week, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: The U.K. is currently reporting nearly 1,200 cases of COVID-19 — while the U.S. has 2,177 cases of the virus, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.


Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Orion Rummler

Trump says he was tested for coronavirus

Trump declares a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 on Friday night and the test is currently pending in a lab.

Why it matters: The president was exposed to multiple people who have tested positive for the virus.

Rashaan Ayesh

Surgeon General asks hospitals to stop elective surgeries

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries as the coronavirus spreads.

What Adams is saying: "Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve! Each elective surgery you do: 1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE stores 3) Taxes personnel who may be needed for #COVIDー19 response," Adams tweeted on Saturday morning.

