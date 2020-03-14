Pence says European travel ban will extend to U.K. and Ireland

Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that all travel to Ireland and the United Kingdom will be suspended, effective midnight EST on Monday. He said that Americans and legal residents abroad in those countries can return home.

Why it matters: The administration initially left the two off its restricted travel list, but that case has been weakened due to an uptick in cases in the UK.

Details: The travel restrictions do not apply to cargo or economic shipping, officials with the coronavirus task force said.

Flashback: President Trump announced earlier this week that European travel to the U.S. will be restricted for 30 days, with exemptions for Americans who undergo screening upon their return.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson "ruled out aggressive measures like school closings to fight the coronavirus" earlier this week, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: The U.K. is currently reporting nearly 1,200 cases of COVID-19 — while the U.S. has 2,177 cases of the virus, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.



