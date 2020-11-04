NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A view as the Baltimore Ravens play against the Washington Football Team at FedExField in October in Landover, Md. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The NFL sent a memo to teams on Tuesday alerting them to stepped-up precautions against COVID-19, including on face masks and social distancing, the NFL Network first reported.
The big picture: As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday following cornerback Marlon Humphrey's positive test. Under the new protocols, the NFL will require masks be worn during physical interactions postgame and is advising teams to ask players to wear face coverings on the sidelines and in locker rooms.
Go deeper: Most NFL games had fans this week