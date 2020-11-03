Most NFL games had fans this week

Nine of the 14 games in NFL Week 8 permitted fans, ranging from 500 friends and family in Detroit to over 12,000 spectators in Miami.

Of note: In most cases, the official attendance fell short of the maximum number of fans allowed, signaling that ticket demand is lagging.

The state of play: 12 teams — comprising 10 stadiums — have not allowed fans this season, and the Lions won't exceed 500 for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead: Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium will host ~13,000 fans (20% capacity).