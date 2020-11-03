Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Most NFL games had fans this week

Note: Lincoln Financial Field indicates max capacity, not attendance (unconfirmed). Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios.

Nine of the 14 games in NFL Week 8 permitted fans, ranging from 500 friends and family in Detroit to over 12,000 spectators in Miami.

Of note: In most cases, the official attendance fell short of the maximum number of fans allowed, signaling that ticket demand is lagging.

The state of play: 12 teams — comprising 10 stadiums — have not allowed fans this season, and the Lions won't exceed 500 for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead: Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium will host ~13,000 fans (20% capacity).

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at risk for severe illness.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's plan to assert control

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, advisers tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden advisers learned the lesson of 2000, when Al Gore hung back while George W. Bush declared victory in that contested election, putting the Democrat on the defensive while Bush acted like the winner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow