NFL establishes $250 million fund to combat systemic racism

Photo: David Eulitt / Getty Images

The National Football League on Thursday announced a $250 million fund to fight systemic racism over the next 10 years, after fallout over the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: The league recently acknowledged it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on matters of racism and systemic oppression of black Americans. The turnaround in messaging was the culmination of years worth of behind the scenes efforts and player activism.

  • Colin Kaepernick's choice to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 sparked both praise and backlash nationwide, but the former pro quarterback was later edged out of the NFL for allegedly blackballing him over his protest of the treatment of African Americans at the hands of police.
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drew ire earlier this month for suggesting that players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest inequality are "disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

What they're saying: The league wrote in a statement that: "The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement."

U.S. Soccer allows players to kneel during national anthem

A protester at a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd in Piazza Castello, Turin, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation voted to reverse a rule that required players to stand during the national anthem, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America," the Federation said.

Poll: Majority of Americans now support NFL players' right to kneel

Protesters in New York carrying a Colin Kaepernick sign. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

For the first time, a majority of Americans support NFL players kneeling in protest of racial inequality, according to the results of a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: Public sentiment had been rooted firmly in opposition to kneeling during the national anthem since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in 2016. But in the wake of nationwide protests supporting Black Lives Matter, the tide has shifted in the other direction.

Louisville bans "no knock" warrants through "Breonna's Law"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky's Metro Council unanimously voted on Thursday to ban "no-knock" search warrants in the city, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: That warrant allows law enforcement to enter homes without warning, and was reportedly obtained by the officers who shot Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in her home on March 13. Her death has been protested by Black Lives Matter demonstrators following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

