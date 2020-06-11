NFL establishes $250 million fund to combat systemic racism

The National Football League on Thursday announced a $250 million fund to fight systemic racism over the next 10 years, after fallout over the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: The league recently acknowledged it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on matters of racism and systemic oppression of black Americans. The turnaround in messaging was the culmination of years worth of behind the scenes efforts and player activism.

Colin Kaepernick's choice to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 sparked both praise and backlash nationwide, but the former pro quarterback was later edged out of the NFL for allegedly blackballing him over his protest of the treatment of African Americans at the hands of police.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drew ire earlier this month for suggesting that players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest inequality are "disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

What they're saying: The league wrote in a statement that: "The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement."