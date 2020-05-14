In photos: Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand gets back to business

A cafe and barbers shop in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead open at 1 minute past midnight on Thursday after New Zealand moved into lockdown level 2. Retailers and restaurants have also reopened. All photos: Rebecca Falconer/Axios
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.
The big picture: NZ is reopening for business this month with no coronavirus community spread. Barber Karl Hurcombe said it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen as he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He had to organize rent relief. But like many Kiwis Axios spoke with, he cherished the lockdown time with his family, going for walks on warm, sunny days. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he joked.