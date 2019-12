"President Donald Trump abused the power of his office by strong-arming Ukraine, a vulnerable ally, holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid until it agreed to help him influence the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a political rival.

“When caught in the act, he rejected the very idea that a president could be required by Congress to explain and justify his actions, showing 'unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance' in the face of multiple subpoenas. He made it impossible for Congress to carry out fully its constitutionally mandated oversight role, and, in doing so, he violated the separation of powers, a safeguard of the American republic."

— New York Times editorial board

The state of play: Other boards at leading news outlets including the Washington Post, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe and the New York Daily News have called this month for the president to be impeached in the wake of the impeachment inquiry hearings.

Yes, but: Politico notes outlets in swing states have yet to back such action — and papers that have spoken out "remain largely on the coasts or are geared toward national audiences."

The Wall Street Journal called House Democrats’ case as against Trump "weak"and "damaging to constitutional norms."

Flashback: The number of boards backing Trump's impeachment is much less than the 115-plus newspaper boards that called for then-President Clinton’s resignation in 1998.

