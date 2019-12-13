President Trump reacted to the House vote on Friday that solidified two articles of impeachment against him, calling it a "horrible" tool to use politically and that the Democrats are "trivializing impeachment."
The big picture: Axios' Margaret Talev and Alayna Treene write that some lawmakers warn that impeaching presidents could become the new normal. Historians and constitutional experts fear further polarization and that the emergency mechanism could lose its taboo.
What Trump is saying:
- "I think it's a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment which is supposed to be used in an emergency."
- "It's a scam. It's something that shouldn't be allowed. It's a very bad thing for our country. And you're trivializing impeachment. And I tell you what, someday there will be a Democrat president and there will be a Republican house and I suspect they're going to remember it."
- "It's a very sad thing for our country. It seems to be very good for me politically."
What to watch: The impeachment vote is expected to happen on Wednesday, but isn't official yet.
Go deeper: Read the articles of impeachment against Trump